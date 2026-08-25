Star Trek Fan-Favorite Jeffrey Combs Starred In His Own Cult Sci-Fi Horror Franchise

Jeffrey Combs is known to sci-fi fans for his work in the "Star Trek" franchise, where he's played characters like Brunt and Shran across various shows. However, H.P. Lovecraft enthusiasts know him as Dr. Herbert West, the star of the "Re-Animator" film series, which was derived from Lovecraft's 1922 short story titled "Herbert West–Reanimator." The actor portrayed the character in all three films — 1985's "Re-Animator," 1990's "Bride of Re-Animator," and 2003's "Beyond Re-Animator" — and they remain pinnacles of his long-lasting career.

In the movies, Combs' character is a mad scientist who will stop at nothing to find a cure for death. This results in a bunch of reanimated corpses who don't play nice, and West's exploits take him from university campuses to war zones to prison. The flicks are essentially a play on the Frankenstein formula, albeit more maniacal, twisted, and hilarious.

Roger Ebert was a fan of "Re-Animator," which might surprise people who are familiar with the legendary film critic's distaste for splatter movies. Still, Ebert couldn't even deny the film's dark wit and inventive qualities, which have made it a cult classic among sci-fi and horror buffs. The sequels didn't enjoy the same levels of success, but they still deliver the goods in their own way. Be that as it may, how does Combs feel about being part of the low-budget saga?