Why Do Some USB Ports Have A Circle Symbol?

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To find the ideal USB port for a specific purpose, you can fumble around plugging the connector into various ports, or you could simply look at one of many indicators that tell you precisely what port version and capabilities you'll get. Sure, USB Type-C ports look very different from USB Type-A, but each of those port standards has several versions. To tell them apart, you can look at the color — every USB port type has a different color — or you can look at the symbol next to the port, if there's one available. Those symbols include the standard USB trident, the trident with variations like 'SS' or numbers, a lightning bolt, and on newer ports, a circle with a number — technically a half circle. That circle symbol, which surrounds a number like 20 or 40 and has a USB trident protruding from one side, indicates a USB4 port.

USB4 is one of the newest specifications, and it uses the USB Type-C shape. The reason why this distinction is important is that, again, there are several versions of USB-C, each with unique capabilities. USB4 supports higher data-transfer speeds and higher power delivery, often denoted by the number on the symbol. A circle with a 20 is telling you it's a USB4 port that can handle speeds up to 20 Gigabits per second (Gbps), whereas a circle with a 40 indicates that it can handle nearly double — up to 40 Gbps. USB4 also natively supports the PD standard for fast charging, with up to 240 watts of power.