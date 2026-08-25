Amazon Devices Just Got A Lot More Expensive Thanks To The Memory Crisis

If you look at Amazon this week, you might notice that much of Amazon's hardware has become noticeably more expensive. The company quietly raised its prices across the board, including on devices like its Echo, Kindle, Fire TV, and eero lineups. While not every price hike is huge, there are some pretty substantial increases.

The Echo Dot has now jumped from $49.99 to $79.99 while Amazon's 16GB Kindle rose from $109.99 to $149.99. The 16GB Kindle Paperwhite increased from $159.99 to $199.99, too, and even the Fire TV Stick 4K Max has seen a hike, rising to $84.99 instead of its previous $59.99. Ring products weren't included in the increases at this time, however, but a number of the company's eero devices saw price hikes as well.

Amazon says rising component costs are the big bad to blame, with the company telling Fortune that the consumer electronics industry is dealing with "significant increases in memory and storage component costs." Much like the other companies that have followed this pattern in the past several months, Amazon claims that it had absorbed those costs for as long as it could before raising its prices.