Cinema Home Vs. Filmmaker Mode: Which Picture Setting Should LG TV OLED Owners Use?

Owning an incredible TV that can handle any movie, TV show, video game, or device casting you want to throw at it is an excellent feeling. To that end, one brand we can always recommend is LG. While the manufacturer has a number of LED and LCD models to choose from, LG is perhaps most revered for its award-winning 4K OLED TVs. LG OLEDs deliver rich colors and unbeatable black levels — thanks to self-emissive pixels that can be turned completely off — and they're also getting much brighter, especially over the last couple of years.

Out of the box, you'll be able to pick from an assortment of picture presets on an LG OLED. Two of these presets are particularly great for movie fans: Cinema Home and Filmmaker Mode. The latter is available across a few TV brands and is designed to deliver the visuals the original creator intended you to experience. The Cinema Home preset is unique to LG TVs, but it also looks and performs quite similarly to Filmmaker Mode, at least before any additional adjustments are made.

I own the LG C5 Series and compared the two presets. As you may have guessed, the picture setting you should use really boils down to personal preference. For me, my vote goes to Filmmaker Mode, but another user may very well prefer Cinema Home. Let's dive deeper into my findings to figure out why.