5 Of The Biggest Computing Breakthroughs Of The '70s

There are clichés that come to mind when thinking of the 1970s. Cultural fads like disco fit that mold, as do fashion trends like bell-bottom pants. But the 1970s were also a decade of serious ingenuity and technological development. On the consumer side, there was no shortage of electronics from the 1960s and '70s that shaped an entire generation. On the commercial side, by the time the 1980s rolled around, computers were branching out from the corporate world, well on their way to becoming as much of a tool for the individual as they had been for larger entities during the decades prior. In fact, many of the technological advancements that took place in the 1970s happened within the computing world.

At the onset of the 1970s, however, computers — and the act of computing in general — were mostly in the hands of large corporations, government departments, and colleges. And while computers had previously been an exciting, up-and-coming technology, the 1970s saw them mature as an everyday tool and present a burgeoning marketplace with real-world use-case scenarios as a product. A number of computing breakthroughs led to this. From everyday office work to home video games, and from filmmaking techniques to internet-like connectivity, here we're exploring some of the advancements that helped computers spread their roots throughout the 1970s.