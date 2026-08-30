5 Affordable Smart Home Devices You Can Use With Alexa And Google Home

Smart video doorbells improve your home's security while making it more convenient to handle your deliveries and guests. If you're looking for an affordable model compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Home, consider the $50 Tapo 2K Wireless Smart Video Doorbell D205. It's a 2K camera with a 160-degree field of view and free AI-powered person detection alerts. This means that instead of basic motion alerts, the video doorbell will send you more precise notifications when it's a person who's at your door, all without paying for a subscription.

Apart from alerts, the Tapo D205 can also call your phone whenever the doorbell is pressed. It works like a regular phone call, where you get a caller screen on your mobile and the option to accept or decline the call. If you do accept it, you can then talk to the other person like how you would on any other direct call. If you decline the call, you can opt to send a prerecorded Quick Response from the app instead.

The Tapo D205 also supports Google Home or Alexa integration. Using a Google Home or Alexa smart display, you can ask the voice assistant to show you the doorbell's live recording on the screen. With a smart speaker, on the other hand, you can hear a chime from the speaker every time someone uses the doorbell.

Unlike wired doorbells that need external cables, the Tapo D205 is powered by a rechargeable 5,200mAh battery. It can last as long as 180 days and recharges in roughly six hours. If you prefer not to unmount it when the battery drains, you can connect the doorbell to a supported Tapo solar panel or hang a power bank next to it.