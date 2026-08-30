Can Laptop Cases Trap Too Much Heat?

Many laptop owners supplement their computers with accessories. Keyboards and mice are popular choices (especially for those wanting an ergonomic workspace), and MacBook owners often buy laptop cases to give their computers an extra bit of protection and a pop of color. However, these accessories can make your computer too hot to handle, figuratively and literally.

While laptop cases can potentially protect a computer in the event of a fall, they might also have the unfortunate side effect of blocking cooling vents, which makes laptops more easily (and likely to) overheat. While modern computers have excellent thermal regulation capabilities, laptops can and will heat up during resource-intensive tasks, and cases that are poorly designed only make the situation worse. Best case scenario, the laptop will be painful to hold, and its fans will run at full blast, draining the battery quickly. Worst case scenario, your computer will get so hot that it automatically shuts down so it doesn't accidentally cook itself. If the latter happens while your laptop has a case, remove it, because the case is probably blocking the fans.

Sometimes, the case isn't to blame, but is a compounding factor. Placing a laptop on a soft surface can slowly kill the device, as these block fans and vents. Securing a laptop in a case or on top of a couch cushion might not make the computer overheat by themselves, but together they could completely cut off air flow, thus trapping too much heat for the computer to handle.