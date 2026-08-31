4 RFID Security Myths You Need To Stop Believing

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology was first patented in the 1980s and has made things possible that would have seemed like science-fiction back then. It permeates many aspects of our lives, enabling contactless card payments, helping businesses track their inventory, and allowing lost pets to be identified. However, despite being widely-used for several decades, there are still many pervasive myths and misunderstandings around RFID's security.

Unless you know how it works, RFID may as well be magic. There are two main types of RFID tag. The first has its own power source, allowing it to broadcast data over extremely long distances, which is called "active" RFID. The second, "passive" RFID, gets its power from an RFID reader. When you tap to pay, for example, the terminal creates a tiny electromagnetic current, allowing your card details to be read.

Some of the security concerns surrounding RFID may have originated as a result of assuming all devices can be read from long distances. With that in mind, let's put the most-common misconceptions to rest.