Can RFID Wallets Go Through Airport Security?

There are quite a few items, gadgets, and knickknacks that cannot pass through airport security or TSA checkpoints. The obvious reason is that they pose some kind of threat to the airlines, either the planes themselves or other passengers. For example, several electronics that TSA bans from carry-on bags include stun guns and tasers, power tools, and beauty products like hair straighteners or curling irons if they're powered by gas cartridges or butane. Additionally, you may need to take out chargers and power packs for TSA, moving them from your checked luggage to your carry-on, provided they meet the capacity requirements. So, what about RFID wallets? Designed with special radio frequency blocking liners, they prevent the wallet or small bag from being scanned by nefarious parties. In other words, they protect your chip enabled cards, payment methods, identification cards, and passports.

Wouldn't that be a problem for airport security that needs to see everything inside a bag or storage gear? Yes and no. It's not really a problem; TSA does, in fact, allow RFID wallets and handbags to go through security. You will have to empty your pockets, and that means putting RFID-shielded bags or wallets in a bin. That's where you could be potentially held up. It's not about the bag or wallet itself but what's inside. If you're storing banned or disallowed items you will most likely be caught. The simple solution is not to put anything you shouldn't have in there.

While there's no guarantee, most times it's safe to bring your RFID wallet with you while you travel by air. If you can go through airport security with a Flipper Zero in your carry-on, which you can, then an RFID wallet or handbag is not going to be an issue.