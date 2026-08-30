How To Turn Off Gemini In Gmail In Your Google Account

Google Gemini has seeped its way into nearly all Google services, including Gmail. Some find the tools useful, others rarely use them, and some would prefer to disable them whenever possible. If you're in that last group, you'll be pleased to know there is a way to turn off Gemini across your Google account — it applies to Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Docs. Do note, you will also have to turn Gemini off separately in Google Photos and in Google Chrome, as well. Now's a good time to mention you can also stop Google Gemini from training on your personal chats and web data.

It's best to use the web interface for this, so you'll want to use a browser on your laptop or desktop, or a mobile browser on your phone. Sign into Gmail and make sure you're using a web access point, not an app. Navigate to Settings (the gear icon in the top right), then choose See All Settings. In the "General" tab, scroll down to the section labeled "Google Workspace smart features." Select the only option there labeled Manage Workspace smart feature settings. A pop-up will appear showing options for Gemini assistance. The first toggle controls Gemini in Google Workspace apps like Gmail, Google Docs, and so on. Disable that one to remove Gemini from Gmail. The other toggle controls Gemini assistance in other Google products like Maps, Google Wallet, and Google Assistant. Disable that toggle if you want full deactivation almost everywhere else.

The Gemini icons, prompts, and tooltips may still appear across Google Workspace products with the toggle disabled. You can effectively ignore them. Trying to interact with them will prompt you to turn the smart features back on; however, Gemini won't be doing anything in the background.