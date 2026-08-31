The 4 Best Nvidia Shield Accessories, According To Owners

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Going against the grain can be fun, especially when it's a matter as pedestrian as how you enjoy your streaming entertainment. Devices like the Google TV Streamer and Roku Ultra are well regarded, but it's hard to beat the power and versatility of Nvidia's streaming hardware. The Nvidia Shield TV was released in 2017, and the Shield TV Pro in 2019; while both devices have received regular updates, there's no official word — but plenty of speculation — on when or if Nvidia will release new streaming devices.

Fortunately, this appears to be a case of "nothing is broken, so why bother fixing anything?" You can still buy the base Nvidia Shield TV (the tubular design) for $150 and the Shield TV Pro for $200 from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, or directly from Nvidia. As far as accessories go, there isn't much in the box, save for a remote control. Don't get too bummed, though; there's an entire world of third-party tech you'll be able to use alongside your Nvidia Shield streamer.

Part of the fun in using the higher-priced Shield TV Pro is that you can build and host a Plex server, so you may want to invest in a portable SSD or network-attached storage (the Pro only has 16GB of internal storage). You can also use both Nvidia products to play games, which may have you pining for a dedicated controller. Plenty of Shield accessories are worth learning about, and today we'll hone in on our four favorites.