The Actual Tradeoff Behind Buying Cheap Streaming Devices Instead Of Premium

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We wish the validity of "you get what you pay for" didn't apply to consumer tech, but we're pretty sure that's the product category the saying was invented for. When we're talking about what gets plugged into your living room smart TV or AV receiver, major streaming devices are an excellent example of hardware that sometimes costs very little or quite a lot.

Brands such as Amazon, Roku, Google, and Apple are behind some of the leading streaming boxes sold in stores and online. While these manufacturers usually stick with a core operating system across all devices, Device A, which only costs $15, is not going to perform the same as Device B, which costs $100, even if they're both powered by Fire TV or tvOS. This is because there are a handful of features and settings that only premium streaming devices can grant you access to.

You might be wondering what some of these tradeoffs between an inexpensive and pricey streamer actually are. Based on our experience and research, we were able to break the answer to that question down into four sub-answers: performance and storage, life expectancy and long-term support, picture and audio capabilities, and fringe features.