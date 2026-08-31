5 Of The Best Underwater Cameras You Can Buy In 2026
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With smartphone cameras becoming more and more capable in the last decade, it's hard to know what's the proper camera for one's needs. Dedicated cameras with larger optics and sensors can still outperform mobile options, but most point-and-shoot cameras, DSLR cameras, and mirrorless cameras aren't able to get the job done when it comes to various forms of outdoor shooting. This is especially true if you're trying to capture images during a vacation snorkel, a scuba outing, or any adventure that takes you under water, as a specific camera build quality and design are necessary.
In fact, photographers and videographers using the wrong gear for such situations will find themselves spending a lot of money post-submersion. Nevertheless, several camera manufacturers have underwater cameras in their lineups, including brands like Olympus and Kodak, while the world of action cameras is also available.
With our own hands-on experience with such devices, and a dive or two for underwater shoots under our weighted belt, we've applied our knowledge to the following selection of the best underwater cameras available in 2026.
OM System Olympus Tough TG-7
One of the more tough-minded point-and-shoot cameras on the market is the OM System Olympus Tough TG-7. Its rugged design includes waterproofing that holds all the way down to 50 feet, while it's also shockproof for drops up to seven feet, crushproof to withstand 220 pounds of force, and freezeproof to withstand temperatures as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit.
TechRadar thinks highly of this camera, naming the TG-7 the best overall waterproof camera. But it's also a decent everyday carry, and we find it to be one of the best digital cameras on Amazon. The built-in lens has an F2.0 aperture for blurry backgrounds and a 4x zoom.
Whether submerged or on land, the TG-7 can shoot 4K video at 30 frames per second, and it even includes a vertical mode for social media videos. Plus, its five underwater shooting modes include a microscope setting. With a starting price of $650 that's often discounted across retailers, the TG-7 is well regarded among purchasers, as it has amassed a 4.3-star overall rating at Amazon, and a 4.5-star rating at B&H Photo.
Ricoh Pentax WG-8
Ricoh is a camera brand that has a beloved user base. Its street cameras are renowned, and with the Pentax WG-8 comes much of Ricoh's small-camera know-how, only in the form of a rugged, waterproof point-and-shoot. Similarly to the Olympus TG-7, the WG-8 is built for the elements. It's submersible to depths of up to 65 feet and includes IPX6 dustproof capabilities to keep nature out when it's above water. One unique feature that those looking for an underwater camera should make note of is the WG-8's built-in ring light. This can come in extremely handy in underwater situations, where it's difficult to drag lights along for the shoot.
The WG-8 has been received well as a waterproof camera. Imaging Resource notes that it's more trustworthy than a smartphone for taking pictures during snow and water-heavy activities, and it has amassed a 4.6-star overall rating among customers at B&H Photo. The camera is only capable of shooting JPEG images, which doesn't accommodate those who prefer to heavily edit their photos. But several customer reviews commend the WG-8 for its functionality as a travel camera. The camera utilizes a 20-megapixel sensor and includes a 28-140mm built-in lens for extended reach. It's regularly priced at $477.
DJI Osmo Action 6
The DJI Osmo Action 6 is one of the more recently released underwater camera options. Not only does it perform well in underwater situations, but we find it to be one of the best DJI cameras for photography and vlogging. Because it's an action camera, it has an even more portable design than underwater point-and-shoot cameras. And because it's a newer release, it has a lot of features that can be difficult to find in other underwater cameras. Top among them is 8K video resolution and a variable aperture lens that can be adjusted from F2.0 to F4.0. The camera is currently priced at $426 as part of the Osmo Action 6 Essential Combo on Amazon.
In regard to its underwater features, the Osmo Action 6 is designed for use down to 65 feet right out of the box, and a waterproof case accessory is available from DJI that allows it to be used at a depth of nearly 200 feet. The camera also includes advanced video stabilization, to aid you against underwater choppiness. Like most action cameras, the Osmo Action 6 is best suited to capturing video. It's capable of taking photos, but it shines as a video camera, as more than 2,000 Amazon customers have attested to in giving it a 4.5-star overall rating.
GoPro Hero13 Black
In the same price range is a similar action camera, the GoPro Hero13 Black. This is GoPro's newest camera in the Hero lineup, and it's received a few upgrades from its previous version, which at the time of its release we found to be the best action camera. The Hero13 Black can reach a depth of 33 feet right out of the box, and it has a 27-megapixel sensor that can be utilized for both video and RAW photography. On the video side, the Hero13 Black can shoot at 5.3K resolution, which is large enough to do some cropping for output at 4K resolution. You can punch in even further without losing resolution if your primary use is 1080p video on social media. The 5.3K resolution also makes it easier to create vertical crops out of your video without losing image quality.
Just like the Osmo Action 6, underwater housings are available to extend the Hero13 Black's depth capabilities. On its own, the camera is regularly priced at $419. The GoPro Hero12 Black is still on the market and makes an affordable alternative. Each of the cameras may feel a little flawed to full-time photographers, as action cameras have a unique form factor that makes them unobtrusive and ideal for mounting. The Hero13 has amassed a 4.3-star overall review rating among Amazon customers, and is popular among mountain bikers, surfers, skiers, scuba divers, and other outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, Tom's Guide has named the GoPro Hero13 Black the best action camera for pros.
Kodak PixPro WPZ2
While underwater cameras can come across as incredibly specialized equipment, that doesn't necessarily mean they aren't also affordable. The underwater cameras we've looked at all provide good value for their price point, but if you're in search of the ultimate budget underwater camera, the Kodak PixPro WPZ2 is worth taking a look at. It's regularly priced at $179, and it comes styled in Kodak's classic yellow color. Some of its features match its bargain price point, such as a slightly lower resolution 16-megapixel sensor. The camera also is not capable of shooting RAW photos, so photographers will need to rely on the JPEG format, which doesn't offer much flexibility when it comes to editing the photos.
But the PixPro WPZ2 is waterproof to a depth of 50 feet, as well as shockproof from drops up to 6.6 feet, and entirely dustproof. Kodak has designed it to be an all-purpose travel and adventure option, including Wi-Fi capabilities so you can transfer photos directly to your smartphone for posting on social media. A rechargeable battery via USB-C, plus a microSD connection makes it convenient. With an overall rating of 4.1 stars, the PixPro WPZ2 is well regarded at B&H Photo, and TechRadar has included it among its selections of the best waterproof cameras.
How we selected these underwater cameras
When it comes to capturing the underwater world, there are a lot of cameras that can do the job, particularly with smartphones providing varying degrees of waterproofing in their designs. But here we focused specifically on dedicated cameras, and in that regard, kept our focus on truly waterproof options. Many cameras come with weather resistance, which is meant to hold up for short stretches on a rainy day, at most. The cameras we've selected here are truly submersible and capable of remaining under water for extended periods. We leaned on reviews from reputable tech, camera, and outdoor publications, our own knowledge, and customer reviews at B&H Photo and Amazon to compile a selection with variety in use and pricing.