5 Of The Best Underwater Cameras You Can Buy In 2026

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With smartphone cameras becoming more and more capable in the last decade, it's hard to know what's the proper camera for one's needs. Dedicated cameras with larger optics and sensors can still outperform mobile options, but most point-and-shoot cameras, DSLR cameras, and mirrorless cameras aren't able to get the job done when it comes to various forms of outdoor shooting. This is especially true if you're trying to capture images during a vacation snorkel, a scuba outing, or any adventure that takes you under water, as a specific camera build quality and design are necessary.

In fact, photographers and videographers using the wrong gear for such situations will find themselves spending a lot of money post-submersion. Nevertheless, several camera manufacturers have underwater cameras in their lineups, including brands like Olympus and Kodak, while the world of action cameras is also available.

With our own hands-on experience with such devices, and a dive or two for underwater shoots under our weighted belt, we've applied our knowledge to the following selection of the best underwater cameras available in 2026.