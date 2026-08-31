4 Brands You Might Not Realize Are Owned By Best Buy

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Consumer tech never rests, so it pays to have a constant, reliable place to go when the latest and greatest products hit shelves. Amazon may be the retailer that first comes to mind, but no one does brick-and-mortar business like Best Buy. The company has shepherded us through multiple generations of TVs, computers, smart home devices, and other must-haves, and continues to be a reputable source for the device groups we just mentioned, along with several others. But did you know Best Buy actually owns a handful of brands you can find in stores and online?

You know how Disney went around and bought every media company under the sun (that's only slight hyperbole)? Best Buy did the same thing with two brands we'll discuss in this article; Best Buy, not purchased technically founded the other two. Most folks know Best Buy owns Geek Squad, so we decided this acquisition wasn't worth a deep dive. That said, let's take a closer look at all four of these Best Buy-adjacent labels, starting with the company's in-house TV maker: Insignia.