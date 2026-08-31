Europe's Wooden Wind Turbine Blades Could Be The Answer To Fiberglass Pollution

Wind turbines are a powerful alternative to fossil fuels, with wind power now accounting for about 10.5% of all utility-scale electricity generated in the United States. In Germany, the combination of wind and solar power has passed fossil fuels as the nation's top electric generators. But the environmental impact of wind turbines and their massive blades cuts both ways. The blades are generally made of reinforced fiberglass, a material that is strong, light, and durable. They can last 20 to 30 years.

But they're so difficult to recycle that Europe came up with an unexpected new job for old wind turbines: Pedestrian bridge girders. A company in Germany has a solution that could make the recycling process easier. Voodin Blade Technology made 63-foot wind turbine blades from laminated veneer lumber (LVL). It's not a completely new idea. In the 1980s, NASA approached Michigan boatbuilders Gougeon Brothers about applying their wood-composite techniques to wind turbines. The wood held through 8,000 hours of testing, until a steel mounting stud failed, not the wood composite.

Gougeon Brothers went on to sell 4,300 wood-composite blades, some up to 70 feet long, to General Electric, Westinghouse, and other manufacturers. By the 1990s, turbine designers moved on from composite wood and settled on fiberglass. It's not clear why. The good news is, the U.S. can now recycle 90% of wind turbine components. However, the blades' fiber-reinforced composite remains difficult to repurpose, and some processes could be more environmentally damaging than simply tossing them into a landfill.