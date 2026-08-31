What Do The Lights On An Anker Power Bank Mean?

The four consecutive LEDs on your Anker power bank — usually arranged in a straight line or curved around the button — are the indicators for the current battery level. You'll find these four lights on the front of models like the Anker Nano A1653 and Anker PowerCore A1229, or on the bottom of models like the Anker MagGo A1611 and Anker Zolo A1684.

These four battery level lights on your Anker power bank tell you how much charge is left. If only one LED indicator is on, it means the current battery level is between zero and 25%. Two lights mean 25% to 50%, three lights mean 50% to 75%, and four lights mean 75% to 100%. The power bank won't show these battery level indicators all the time, though. To view the current battery level, you need to press the power button once.

The battery level indicators also light up automatically whenever you're charging your phone or other devices either on the pad of the wireless power bank or via cable. Once the indicators turn off, that means your device is fully charged. When you're charging the Anker power bank itself, you'll see the battery level indicators illuminate as well. If it's below 25% when you plug it in, the first LED will blink while the rest are off. As soon as the power bank reaches 25%, the first LED becomes solid, and the second LED starts blinking. This continues until the battery is fully charged, at which point all LEDs turn off.