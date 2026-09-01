Your Nvidia Shield Can Be A Retro Gaming Enthusiast's Dream - Here's How

The Nvidia Shield TV is still a fairly capable little box, especially when it comes to focusing on media playback. Lauded for its wide breadth of options for higher-fidelity experiences, it also packs a punch under the hood, making it an excellent device for playing retro games on. Inside the Nvidia Shield is the Tegra X1 or X1+ if you own the 2019 version, with the X1 being the same as what Nintendo used in 2017 for the original Switch.

Most emulators up until the sixth generation should work fine, so unfortunately that culls more demanding PlayStation 2, Xbox, and GameCube games. Alongside that, exploring the Wii's shovelware library would also need a more powerful system. Newer systems like the PSP or DS will also work fine, as they have a lower overhead. It's also relatively easy to set up, thanks to the Shield running Android.

The not-the-best, but easiest option is to opt for installing RetroArch. This is a platform that incorporates a massive slew of emulators, split into "cores." RetroArch cores can have performance issues compared to the separate app, but most older systems from the 8-bit to 32-bit era should work just fine out of the box. One area where you might want to consider a separate app is for arcade games, like FinalBurn Neo (also available as a core) or MAME4droid.