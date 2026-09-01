A Solar Farm Project Will Make This Tiny Country Energy-Independent

Vatican City is the world's smallest country, but despite covering just 0.17 square miles, it is fully recognized as a sovereign nation. However, despite its independence, Vatican City has previously relied on electricity imported from Italy. As of May 28, 2026, however, a new agreement between the Vatican's Holy See and the Italian government has entered into force (via Vatican News). A solar farm project in the Vatican's territory of Santa Maria di Galeria will produce renewable energy for the tiny principality and, at last, make it energy-independent.

This solar farm will reportedly have a capacity of up to 90 megawatts, making it one of the largest agrivoltaic plants throughout Italy. That would power more than 15,500 homes in the United States. By comparison, the largest solar farm in America has almost two million panels and boasts a capacity of 1.3 gigawatts.

Considering that Vatican City has a population of fewer than 1,000, it's easy to imagine how this project can sustain the city-state with ease. The solar panels will not interfere with agriculture on the Santa Maria di Galeria property, and any surplus electricity generated at the plant will be made available to Italy. It's a true win-win for everyone involved.