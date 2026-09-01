4 Tech Brands You Might Not Realize Are Owned By TP-Link
TP-Link has quite the presence in the world of consumer tech. Primarily known for its extensive lineup of routers, range extenders, and other networking gear, the company is also the owner of several in-house brands you may be familiar with. Your best bet for seeing one of these TP-Link properties is when you're shopping for smart home accessories; this is where you'll come across brands like Tapo and Kasa Smart, which both live under the larger umbrella.
Those aren't the only two TP-Link sub-brands worth learning about, though, especially if you're a business owner. Brands like Omada and Vigi live in the TP-Link mansion, too, and the former offers an impressive suite of network management tools. As for the latter, Vigi is an end-all, be-all surveillance suite, mainly tailored to enterprise clients. Today, we'll be taking a closer look at all four TP-Link sub-brands, while touching on a handful of their keystone products along the way.
Tapo
One of TP-Link's largest in-house brands is Tapo, a label known for all things smart home. That's everything from security cameras and video doorbells to automated lights and plugs. There's even the Tapo RV50 Pro Omni, a powerful robot vacuum with mopping capabilities, and it comes with an automatic dirt disposal tank that charges the vac, too. And thanks to the feature-packed Tapo app, onboarding your new Tapo tech is pretty straightforward.
Generally speaking, Tapo products are geared toward the average consumer looking to outfit their home with tech that relies on the internet. You can even invest in a smart hub like the Tapo H200 as an alternative to connecting your Tapo tech to Wi-Fi; the hub simply plugs into a free LAN port on your router, and all your compatible Tapo hardware talks to it (instead of your router) via a shared, wireless protocol.
And as is the case with security providers like Ring and SimpliSafe, you'll be able to sign up for a Tapo Care subscription, too. According to Tapo's site, the most popular membership tier is the Cloud Advanced option ($12 per month), which gets you up to 180 days of cloud storage and support for 4K video uploads.
Kasa Smart
Kasa Smart is another TP-Link brand you may have seen at stores like Best Buy or Target. Kasa is popular on Amazon, too, and if you're looking for everyday smart home tech, it's a member of the TP-Link family we can easily recommend. In a way, the writer of this article was saved by Kasa Smart, actually; I had an entire collection of smart lights that essentially went defunct overnight. I replaced everything with Kasa products, and I haven't had an issue since.
Kasa Smart offers a similar lineup to TP-Link's Tapo brand, to the point where some of the device crossover can get a bit confusing (for those who care, Kasa Smart actually debuted before Tapo and has a stronger North American presence). Smart home products include security cameras, light switches, light bulbs, and plugs. As for ecosystem compatibility, most of these devices work with Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings. Some even work with Apple HomeKit.
Kasa doesn't skimp on security coverage, either; the optional Kasa Care Plus ($3 per month) and Premium ($10 per month) plans give you up to 30 days of cloud storage, video sharing, and manual recording. At the Premium level, you'll also get support for up to 10 cameras (Plus only covers one cam).
Omada
Managing a workplace network doesn't have to be painful, but it can quickly become so when you're manually signing into each peripheral. Routers, access points, and switches will always be essentials, but what if you could monitor and control all this equipment with a single piece of software? That's Omada in a nutshell: a TP-Link in-house solution that launched in November 2017.
At the core of Omada's many products and services is its software-defined networking (SDN) controller. It's your one-stop shop for configuring and managing all your internet tech, and Omada offers cloud-based, hardware, and software deployment options. Whether you're the smallest of small businesses or a multi-floor hospital, Omada makes running the ship an intuitive process.
We should also mention that TP-Link/Omada took home a Red Dot 2026 award for its new Fusion 2.5G Gateway. An all-in-one gateway and controller, the device is powered by a quad-core CPU and features five 2.5-gigabit Ethernet ports. It even has a touchscreen for one-tap bulk device onboarding, as well as fast troubleshooting.
Vigi
Your small to medium-sized business (or tech-inclined home) deserves a robust security system, and that's exactly what TP-Link offers through its Vigi sub-label. First and foremost, there's a major collection of hardware to choose from, including networkable cameras, network video recorders (NVRs), sensors, decoders, and more. And similar to Omada, Vigi also provides the software you'll need to monitor and control all surveillance tech under one roof.
For those interested in solar applications, Vigi offers a complete 4G Solar Power Security Solution, which supports up to three cameras and a range of installation options. All Vigi equipment and software is NDAA-compliant, and the Vigi Cloud VMS platform makes it easy to access recordings and device settings; it's also the software you'll use to draft up a surveillance deployment for a future install.
Vigi's entire product portfolio is still very new, but it won't be much longer until customers can get their hands on the InSight S385DPS, a panoramic camera with AI detection and ultra-low-light capabilities. There's also the InSight S345-4G (available now), a newer network cam that's bundled with the Solar Power system, but it can also be purchased separately.