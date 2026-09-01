4 Tech Brands You Might Not Realize Are Owned By TP-Link

One of TP-Link's largest in-house brands is Tapo, a label known for all things smart home. That's everything from security cameras and video doorbells to automated lights and plugs. There's even the Tapo RV50 Pro Omni, a powerful robot vacuum with mopping capabilities, and it comes with an automatic dirt disposal tank that charges the vac, too. And thanks to the feature-packed Tapo app, onboarding your new Tapo tech is pretty straightforward.

Generally speaking, Tapo products are geared toward the average consumer looking to outfit their home with tech that relies on the internet. You can even invest in a smart hub like the Tapo H200 as an alternative to connecting your Tapo tech to Wi-Fi; the hub simply plugs into a free LAN port on your router, and all your compatible Tapo hardware talks to it (instead of your router) via a shared, wireless protocol.

And as is the case with security providers like Ring and SimpliSafe, you'll be able to sign up for a Tapo Care subscription, too. According to Tapo's site, the most popular membership tier is the Cloud Advanced option ($12 per month), which gets you up to 180 days of cloud storage and support for 4K video uploads.