4 PlayStation 5 Features You'll Need To Manually Enable

Sony's current-gen console remains a popular choice for living-room gaming; the company prides itself on a AAA library of action-packed, emotionally engaging cinematic titles. So it's no surprise that the PlayStation 5 is a versatile gaming machine that both children and adults can enjoy.

But did you know that to get the most out of this Sony console, you need to enable a few settings to unlock hidden features on your PlayStation 5? For example, your DualSense controller won't charge even when plugged in while your console is in rest mode because you need to change the default behavior in the Features Available in Rest Mode settings. Another example is during in-console use: you'll want to toggle between performance mode and graphics mode depending on the game you're playing. The potential to get the most out of your PlayStation 5 is vast, but if you're an optimal gamer, you won't want to waste time with the default settings that hide some of these game-changing features.