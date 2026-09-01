This Video Doorbell Is Consumer Reports' Top Pick Without A Subscription

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We all have to pay for subscriptions and memberships we'd rather get for free, but that's just not how the world usually works. This couldn't be more true when it comes to consumer tech; it seems like every camera, sensor, and smart lighting suite locks the best features behind a paywall that'll only topple down when you throw money at it. But if we're talking purely about home security, one of the easiest ways to ditch a subscription for a video doorbell is to buy one with local storage.

Consumer Reports (CR) has extensive coverage on the best and worst security tech, and the publication claims that the best video doorbell that doesn't require a subscription is the $100 Eufy Video Doorbell C31. Not only does it offer local storage, but you can install it with or without its quick-release battery pack, which allows you to connect it to your home's existing doorbell wiring. It also gives you 24/7 recording and a 5-second preroll once it detects a subject.

Delivering up to 2K resolution and a 160-degree field of view, we have it on good authority from CR that the C31 captures clear, crisp day and nighttime footage and has a fast response time when reacting to motion. As our headline would indicate, the C31 doesn't require a subscription. The bell has a microSD card slot that supports up to a 128GB card (sold separately). Alternatively, you can also invest in a Eufy HomeBase S380 for up to 16TB of storage.