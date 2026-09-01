Where Should You Put A TV In A Bedroom?

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If you're considering placing a TV in your bedroom but don't know where to put it, a bit of brainstorming is in order. As you plan, you should take note of how your room is laid out, how large it is, and where existing furniture is placed.

A natural, obvious spot to put a TV is directly in front of your bed, especially if you enjoy falling asleep to movies and shows. You could either place it atop a piece of furniture or mount it on the wall at eye level relative to when you're lying in bed, but try not to place it somewhere it would catch glare from a window or another light source.

If you're looking for some clever ways to hide your TV in the bedroom, you could also purchase a mirror TV or a frame TV, which can, respectively, double as a mirror or as a piece of artwork. You could even set up special fixtures, such as a TV lift cabinet, to easily put your TV out of sight while it's not in use.