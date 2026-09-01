Where Should You Put A TV In A Bedroom?
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If you're considering placing a TV in your bedroom but don't know where to put it, a bit of brainstorming is in order. As you plan, you should take note of how your room is laid out, how large it is, and where existing furniture is placed.
A natural, obvious spot to put a TV is directly in front of your bed, especially if you enjoy falling asleep to movies and shows. You could either place it atop a piece of furniture or mount it on the wall at eye level relative to when you're lying in bed, but try not to place it somewhere it would catch glare from a window or another light source.
If you're looking for some clever ways to hide your TV in the bedroom, you could also purchase a mirror TV or a frame TV, which can, respectively, double as a mirror or as a piece of artwork. You could even set up special fixtures, such as a TV lift cabinet, to easily put your TV out of sight while it's not in use.
Mounted directly on the wall
Naturally, a bedroom TV is best placed across from wherever you're going to spend the most time actually watching it, whether that spot is your bed or another seating area. Wall mounting your bedroom TV is a simple, space-efficient solution that doesn't take up valuable bedroom floor real estate. The key to properly mounting a TV on your bedroom wall is finding the best placement relative to your expected viewing position. To determine the best TV mounting height, you should first establish that default position.
First, lie down or sit on the bed in a comfortable position. Take note of what part of the wall is at eye level to you, then mark that location as the spot to install your TV wall mount. If you opt for a fixed wall mount, doing this beforehand will help ensure you won't have to crane your neck whenever you watch TV in the bedroom.
An adjustable TV mount, however, lets you control your TV's angle once it's on the mount. Unlike static mounts, adjustable ones let you tilt or swivel your TV; some full-motion models can even extend your TV outward to be slightly closer to you. This kind of flexibility comes in handy if you have a separate seating area near the bed that you also use to watch TV. Try to avoid mounting your TV behind your bedroom door, though, as that's one of the worst places to put a TV.
Inside another piece of furniture
Beyond the obvious solutions, there's a creative way you can hide your bedroom TV when it's not in use: by using furniture. You could remove some shelving from a wide cabinet to create a nook for your TV, or — if you're crafty — build your own custom TV armoire. However, one of the best (albeit most expensive) ways to mount your TV in your bedroom is to purchase or build a dedicated TV lift cabinet. These furnishings leverage built-in motors to lift your TV from within, then lower it back inside once you're done watching. They're visually pleasing and make for a fun piece of tech, and some models on the market even include proper storage.
Made for flatscreen TVs between 32 and 55 inches, the Vivo TV Cabinet comes with shelving, separate storage cabinets, and a sleek design in walnut-colored wood. However, it goes for $899, and that price doesn't include the remote, companion app, or installation mount — that added bundle costs between $180 and $240. Conversely, at $430, the Aiegle Hidden TV Lift Cabinet is a more affordable option that includes storage, a mount, and a remote control.
If you go the route of a TV lift cabinet, it's worth researching what's out there to find the option that best matches your decor and your storage needs. Whether you integrate your smart TV with your furnishings, mount it on a wall, or display it atop a media console, there are many viable paths to binge-watching your favorite shows from the comfort of your bed.