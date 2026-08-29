5 Sci-Fi Movies That Set Up Sequels That Were Never Made

Sometimes Hollywood studios, for all their genius moves, can get a little too overconfident in a project they've got in the pipeline. They'll get all the right talent, a decent budget, and think they're onto a winner. So much so that they'll be bold enough to end their project on a cliffhanger, or even worse, hint at a sequel that has yet to be made. Then the worst thing happens — the movie either gets a welcome comparable to a wet fart, or alternatively, it gains cult status and fails to get the sequel its fanbase is desperate to see.

When that happens, the tease that was left at the end of the movie they had high hopes for alludes to absolutely nothing. There's no "Part II" to the franchise they hoped would flourish, and the small audience that backed the movie is left with their hopes dashed. Keeping that in mind, we've compiled some movies that committed such a crime: speaking too soon in cinemas, only to never be heard from again. To start things off, we've got one movie that tarnished the reputation of a DC legend for years, which has thankfully found some redemption recently. Be that as it may, the movie in question did give us one of the best comic book movie castings we never got to see more of. We did get plenty of meta "Deadpool" jokes out of it, though.