How To Change Apple Maps' Voice

Many navigation apps offer voice-based turn-by-turn directions, including Apple's own Apple Maps tool. iPhone owners who use Apple Maps on a regular basis may want to customize the voice used for those directions to improve the overall experience. The good news is that changing the Apple Maps navigation voice is relatively easy. The bad news is that Apple Maps doesn't offer a built-in catalog of voices to choose from. Instead, the app shares the same voice as Siri, iPhone's voice assistant. That's why changing the Maps voice requires going to the Siri menu in the Settings app, instead of diving into the navigation app's various menus.

This suggests that any changes coming to the Siri voice in future iOS releases may directly impact the Apple Maps experience. The company may update the Siri audio experiences via iOS releases, and changes made to Siri may affect user preferences in Apple Maps. However, once you learn how to change the navigation voice, you'll always be able to customize the experience.

Finally, iPhone users should know that Siri voices and accents may differ depending on market and device capabilities. For example, iOS 27 will introduce more expressive voices for the Siri AI chatbot, but the feature will have specific hardware requirements and may not be available in all markets where iPhones are sold. As such, not all Apple Maps users may be able to take advantage of the expressive voice options.