Who Made The First Touchscreen Computer?

Touchscreen displays are found everywhere today, but most still consider them a relatively recent technology. Depending on how you define a computer, the first touchscreen computer dates back to 1965, when E.A. Johnson created the first touchscreen to improve air traffic control systems. However, as this had no applications beyond air traffic control, it might not be considered a full-fledged computer. Similar devices came out afterward, such as CERN's touchscreen control systems for scientific equipment in 1972 and the PLATO IV, a touch-based display terminal designed to aid students, also from 1972.

However, these were specialized devices not available to the general user. If we're talking about the first commercially available personal computer with a touchscreen, it's the HP 150 from 1983. As the name suggests, Hewlett-Packard (HP), one of the most popular laptop manufacturers today, manufactured the device. The computer came in two parts: a dual floppy-disk drive used to install the OS, and a monitor that housed the main computer hardware.

The HP 150 featured a variety of legacy ports that we no longer use. It had two RS-232 ports, an IEEE-488 or GPIB (General Purpose Interface Bus) port for connecting external drives, AC input and output ports, and an RJ-11 port for a keyboard connection. Like many computers at the time, the HP 150 did not support a mouse, relying on keyboard input and its touchscreen to function. For other ports, such as parallel ports for printer connections, HP let users add expansion cards.