Peter Cullen's 5 Best Sci-Fi Movies And TV Shows That Aren't Transformers

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The prolific voice actor Peter Cullen died at the age of 85 on August 26, 2026, "surrounded by his loving family" in his LA home, per Variety. Cullen was best known for voicing Optimus Prime in the "Transformers" animated series from 1984. While he wasn't the only actor to play the character, he was by far the most prolific. Cullen gave Optimus his iconic stoic bass and was so synonymous with the character that he was the only G1 alum to voice characters in the poorly received-yet-popular live-action "Transformers" movies.

He emulated his brother, a Marine Corps captain, to create the Optimus Prime voice and demeanor, saying that his brother told him to "be strong enough to be gentle," which left a lasting impression on the young actor at the time and led him to landing the iconic role (via TFCon on YouTube). Yet a voice actor cannot live on one gig alone.

Cullen gravitated toward many sci-fi projects, but he also found himself playing the memorable Eeyore in "Winnie the Pooh" from 1988 onwards, Monterey Jack in "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers," and many more. When it comes to science fiction projects, though, Cullen stood out, and his passing will be felt, leaving many fans to say, "You know who would have been great in that role?"