The Pixel 11 Pro XL's USB-C Fast Charging Has One Big Problem

On paper, the Pixel 11 Pro XL is the fastest-charging phone that Google has ever released, thanks to a wired charging connection rated up to 45W. Google claims the phone can reach 75% in just 30 minutes of charging when paired with a compatible USB-C PPS charger, but hitting those speeds is not as simple as just plugging your phone into any 45W or higher charger. That's because testing has shown that the Pixel 11 Pro XL actually requires a specific voltage of power to hit its peak charging speeds.

Android Authority found that the Pixel 11 Pro XL was able to hit a little over 40W when connected to Google's Pixel Flex 67W charger. The big catch here is that to hit the charging speed Google is boasting, you need to use a charger capable of supplying power at 21V over USB Power Delivery PPS. That voltage is important, because the test found that a second 67W PPS charger — with a lower voltage range than the Pixel wanted — used during testing only managed around 25W of charging at its peak.

This development makes the Pixel 11 Pro XL surprisingly picky for a smartphone. A 45W, 65W, or even higher-wattage charger can still charge the phone, but it won't necessarily unlock its fastest wired charging. Having the right USB-C charger is still important for getting the fastest speeds. And anyone planning to reuse a charger they already own will need to verify it hits the correct configuration to support the Pixel 11 Pro XL's fastest charging speeds.