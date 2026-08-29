H.G. Wells Absolutely Loathed One Of The Most Important Sci-Fi Movies Ever Made

H.G. Wells' opinions carry some weight, especially when it comes to science fiction. With "The War of the Worlds," "The Time Machine," "The Invisible Man," and "The Island of Dr. Moreau," he penned some of the genre's most influential stories, but he wasn't a fan of other people's pinnacle works. In fact, Wells absolutely loathed Fritz Lang's "Metropolis," which is regarded as one of the best sci-fi movies of all time. Reviewing the film (via Wired), Wells lambasted "Metropolis" as a silly flick with some questionable ideas regarding technological advancement.

Check out this zinger: "It gives in one eddying concentration almost every possible foolishness, cliché, platitude, and muddlement about mechanical progress and progress in general served up with a sauce of sentimentality that is all its own." Wells also said the movie reminded him of his novel "The Sleeper Awakes," which tells the story of a man who falls asleep and wakes up years later in a dystopian London to discover that he's very wealthy. Wells wasn't a fan of that novel when he wrote this review, claiming that it was "juvenile," which also sums up how he felt about Lang's film in a nutshell.