Android Tablets Are Finally Interesting In 2026 - Here's Why

For a long time, Android tablets had a pretty poor reputation. The first version of Android designed exclusively for use on tablets was 2011's Honeycomb, but thanks to stability issues, it never really threatened the iPad. In fact, Apple would continue to dominate tablet market share right up until the present day.

Nowadays, the landscape has changed. Apple has increased its prices due to hardware shortages, causing some consumers to delay upgrades, repair instead of replace, and seek cheaper alternatives. In short, there's never been a better time to consider an Android tablet. They're significantly more powerful than before, and available for a fraction of the price of an iPad.

There are outliers, of course, like Samsung's premium Galaxy Tab range, but less-powerful tablets often sell for under $200. It's not just price either: Android tablets have many advantages over their iPadOS-based counterparts, including some you may not have thought about. Let's discuss the strengths and shortcomings of a typical Android-based tablet to see if one might be right for you.