Should You Add USB-C Ports To Your Desktop PC?

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USB-C is an improvement over other types of USB in many ways. It was created to provide a more universal port for all your devices, but there's much more to it. USB-C ports support faster data transfer rates, typically charge much faster than USB-A, and can even handle high-resolution video and audio. With so many advantages over older USB, you might wonder why PC manufacturers still use USB-A and if you should consider adding more USB-C ports to your PC.

In most cases, the answer is yes. A USB-C slot that supports USB4 can transfer hundreds of GBs worth of games or large video footage in minutes, while the addition of PD makes it easier to charge devices without getting up from your chair. Adding more ports also gives you more versatility in what peripherals you use and allows you to use the same ones for all your devices.

It's important to note that, while more USB-C ports will always be good, you don't exactly need to remove all USB-A ports for a good desktop setup. One of the biggest advantages of USB-C is its smaller form factor and versatility. If you're getting a thin and light laptop like a MacBook Air, you don't have a lot of space for ports. Being able to use the same USB-C slot to charge your device, transfer data, and connect peripherals is essential. That's why an all-USB-C MacBook still gets the job done. However, for most desktops, having a good mix of both USB-A and USB-C ports is the best step forward.