This Cult Classic Cyberpunk Movie Was Successfully Sued For Plagiarizing An '80s Comic

The South African filmmaker Richard Stanley isn't one of those directors you hear about often these days, though he does have some pretty interesting movies in his filmography. The most famous may be the epic failure, "The Island of Dr. Moreau," which Val Kilmer led with an all-star cast, whose scandalous production has become a legendary and infamous piece of trivia among cinephiles. Stanley was the original director (and co-writer) of that sci-fi horror before he was abruptly fired due to the often-cited reason of "creative differences."

He also made numerous documentaries, and after a six-year hiatus from the industry, he returned in 2019 to deliver one of the best H.P. Lovecraft adaptations with "Color Out of Space," starring Nicolas Cage and Joely Richardson. Frankly, it's a miracle he achieved all that, considering that he launched his career with a feature debut he got sued for right out of the gate back in 1990.

As Sue Short notes in the 1999 book "British Science Fiction Cinema," Stanley's first feature film, "Hardware," was sued by British publisher Fleetway Comics for plagiarizing a comic strip in a story called "SHOK," originally published in the 1981 annual edition of the comics magazine "2000 AD." Although the financial details of the lawsuit weren't disclosed to the public, Stanley and Co. were eventually forced to acknowledge Fleetway Comics and the writers of "SHOK" in the final credits of the film after the suit was settled.