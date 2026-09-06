5 Cheap Laptop Brands That Can Compete With Asus

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As a laptop brand that named itself after Pegasus from Greek mythology should, Asus certainly lives up to its name as a dominating force for casual, professional, and gaming uses. Having owned a couple of Asus ROG laptops in the past, they're definitely a go-to brand for me, but that's not to say there are some fantastic competitors in the market right now.

Brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, and even Maingear have product lines that compete directly with Asus' budget Vivobooks, TUF and ROG gaming laptops, premium Zenbooks, and more. Except for Maingear, which operates in the premium gaming space, the rest of these brands have been fighting Asus in the mid-range arena year after year.

While Asus often dominates on specs-per-dollar, rivals are starting to go neck-and-neck thanks to Qualcomm Snapdragon X chips making budget Windows laptops perform well and improve battery life. The same goes for expensive gaming laptops such as Asus ROG and TUF, that are now competing with cheaper alternatives with similar specifications. So here are five examples of Asus' competitor brands that are offering similar laptops for less, making them more affordable.