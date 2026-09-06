5 Underrated Earbuds That Can Replace Your Gaming Headset

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There are three things people get wrong about personal gaming audio. In my experience buying and testing earbuds and headsets, the big brands aren't always the best option, gamers don't need big headsets, and most importantly, earbuds don't need the word "gaming" in them to be great for video games. But are earbuds good for gaming? Yes, absolutely, especially for low latency, microphone quality, and a secure fit without sweaty ears.

One of the biggest benefits of choosing earbuds over headphones is zero clamping pressure on your temples and ears, no moisture-wicking ear cushions to replace, and easier wear for long gaming sessions. And, of course, they're far more portable. However, there are trade-offs to consider, including smaller drivers, wireless battery life and how the quality compares to a full boom mic.

The earbuds below range from $60 to $250, giving users a solid solution for every budget in mind and showing that quality personal audio isn't just locked down to Bose or Apple. I'm not going to say that earbuds are better than headphones, but there's a solid argument to be made for an alternative to headsets that match multiple users' preferences.