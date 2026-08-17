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Not everyone can afford the Apple AirPods Pro 3 or the Sony WF-1000XM6 when shopping for wireless earbuds. Fortunately, there are much cheaper options in the market. While they're not going to match the capabilities of the premium models in every aspect, there are still those worth the purchase price — and it's always nice to grab a bargain.

In this article, we've rounded up 10 budget earbuds with deep discounts in August 2026, to help you in your search. We've gathered different types of earbuds made by manufacturers including JLab, Anker's Soundcore, Nothing's CMF, Skullcandy, and EarFun.

All the budget-friendly wireless earbuds we've collected for this roundup are available on Amazon. They've also secured a solid average score after at least 1,000 ratings on the platform, and a recommendation from a trustworthy website or channel. We'll highlight feedback from these reviews to show why you shouldn't miss this chance at savings when buying any of these gadgets.