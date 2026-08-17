10 Budget Earbuds With Deep Discounts In August 2026
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Not everyone can afford the Apple AirPods Pro 3 or the Sony WF-1000XM6 when shopping for wireless earbuds. Fortunately, there are much cheaper options in the market. While they're not going to match the capabilities of the premium models in every aspect, there are still those worth the purchase price — and it's always nice to grab a bargain.
In this article, we've rounded up 10 budget earbuds with deep discounts in August 2026, to help you in your search. We've gathered different types of earbuds made by manufacturers including JLab, Anker's Soundcore, Nothing's CMF, Skullcandy, and EarFun.
All the budget-friendly wireless earbuds we've collected for this roundup are available on Amazon. They've also secured a solid average score after at least 1,000 ratings on the platform, and a recommendation from a trustworthy website or channel. We'll highlight feedback from these reviews to show why you shouldn't miss this chance at savings when buying any of these gadgets.
Tozo A1 wireless earbuds
The Tozo A1 are the cheapest wireless earbuds in this roundup, originally at $19.99 but currently down to $13.97 on Amazon. However, they also have the highest number of reviews from the retailer's customers, with around 116,600 ratings that mostly focus on how much value they offer. Shoppers said that their sound quality is impressive for the price, and that they're comfortable to wear even after a while, utilizing a battery life of up to 7 hours on a single charge and a total of 32 hours with the charging case. They also mentioned that the noise canceling is solid, especially for earbuds that you can get for below $20.
Durability is a real concern for cheap products, but Flossy Carter showed that you don't have to worry about this for the Tozo A1. Dropping the case won't open the cover, and the earbuds won't fall out even if you shake the case while the cover is open. They also have an IPX5 resistance rating for water and sweat. The review also highlighted the things that you can do with the Tozo app, including changing the functions of the touch controls on each earbud, checking their battery level, and adjusting EQ settings.
JLab Go Pop ANC wireless earbuds
The JLab Go Pop ANC, on sale from Amazon for $19.99 instead of $29.99, have active noise cancellation as their core feature, with TechRadar more than satisfied with its delivery for such a low price. The review said that it's not going to match the performance of premium models, but the ANC quality of these JLab earbuds is decent, and many of the retailer's customers say that it's much better than they expected.
TechRadar also noted the customization that you can unlock in these JLab earbuds with their companion app. You can switch between ANC and Be Aware, which is their transparency mode, and you can make changes to their touch controls and EQ settings. Amazon's shoppers also praised the ease of connecting these earbuds to their devices, while sound quality is great for listening to music and podcasts, or for taking voice calls. These JLab earbuds can last more than 7 hours on a single charge, and more than 27 hours with their charging case.
Tozo Open EarRing clip-on earbuds
Compared to wireless earbuds that block your ear canals to enable noise cancellation, clip-on earbuds don't place pressure on your ears so they're more comfortable for all-day wear. They also have a more secure and stable fit, and they trade noise cancellation for situational awareness at all times. You'll get these benefits from the Tozo Open EarRing, which are down to $26.98 from $39.99 on Amazon. In a review, Jimmy is Promo loves how these earbuds don't interfere with anything else that you're wearing on your head, such as sunglasses and caps, while shoppers said that there's no feeling of soreness even if you wear them for hours, making them perfect for those with sensitive ears.
Jimmy is Promo also highlighted the display on the charging case of these Tozo earbuds, as it shows the battery level of each earbud as well as that of the case itself. The earbuds can last up to 10 hours per charge and a total of 40 hours with their case, and they have IPX5 water resistance for protection against rain and sweat. Amazon's customers have given these earbuds more than 47,000 ratings and an average score of 4.3 stars.
Anker Soundcore V20i open-ear earbuds
The Anker Soundcore V20i are open-ear earbuds that you can rotate around your ears to find the most stable and comfortable of four positions. Originally $49.99, you can buy them now for $26.99 from Amazon, where they have an average score of 4.4 stars after more than 17,600 ratings. Shoppers said that they're light and you won't mind wearing them for a long time. They have a battery life of up to 8 hours on a single charge and up to 36 hours with their charging case, which is very slim and suitable for tight pockets, according to users.
For their price, these Anker Soundcore open-ear earbuds have solid audio quality for listening to music and taking phone calls, according to The Breakdown With Luke. Amazon's shoppers said the same, with positive comments on volume and bass, and added that you can make further adjustments through the Soundcore app so that the sound will match your preferences. The earbuds are also resistant to water, sweat, and dust with an IP55 rating, so you can take them out for a run or wear them while working out.
Soundpeats PearlClip Pro clip-on earbuds
The Soundpeats PearlClip Pro are clip-on earbuds with a rating of 4.1 stars from almost 2,900 users on Amazon. You can buy them on the retailer's website for $29.97, on sale from their original price of $49.99, for a pair of earbuds that are very comfortable to wear because they're small and lightweight, according to customers. This is made possible by their unique shape, which BigC Vlogs liked in its review of the gadget, along with their shiny exterior. The earbuds have an IPX5 waterproof rating, and they last up to 6 hours on a single charge and a total of 24 hours with their charging case.
The sound quality of these Soundpeats earbuds are commendable for their price, Amazon's shoppers said, with clear audio and their volume getting pretty loud. They can connect to two devices at the same time with Bluetooth Multipoint technology, and you can use the PeatsAudio app to adjust EQ settings and customize touch controls. They're durable and elastic, and according to BigC Vlogs, they'll stay in place even with a lot of movement, so if you wear them while running, they won't fall out, and you'll still be able to hear what's going on around you.
CMF By Nothing Buds 2 wireless earbuds
The CMF By Nothing Buds 2, which are made by the manufacturers of the Nothing phones, "completely flies in the face of its budget-friendly price tag," according to Trusted Reviews. Originally $49, it's even more affordable right now at $34 on Amazon, where it holds an average score of 4.2 stars following almost 1,700 ratings. Shoppers said that the design of these earbuds and their case stand out compared to the other options with a similar price, and they've got excellent sound quality for what they cost.
The noise cancellation in these CMF earbuds is also outstanding for the price. Further highlighted were the deep customization options in the Nothing X app, such as spatial audio and Ultra Bass, and their relatively long battery life, as they can last up to 13.5 hours on a single charge and up to 55 hours with their charging case. The earbuds also have an IP55 water and dust resistance rating, the AI-powered Clear Voice technology for voice calls, and CMF's trademark bright orange as one of their color options.
Skullcandy Dime Evo wireless earbuds
The Skullcandy Dime Evo, which are on sale on Amazon for $34.99 from $49.99, are wireless earbuds with a Stay Aware mode that you can adjust on the Skullcandy app to determine how much of the world you hear while you're listening to your music. You can also customize EQ levels and change button functions for the earbuds with an IPX4 water resistance rating. The sound quality is clear and balanced with solid bass, according to the retailer's customers, who have given them an average score of 4.2 stars after more than 2,800 ratings.
The feature that sets these Skullcandy earbuds apart from their peers, however, is their charging case. Instead of the usual style with a flipping cover, you slide it open to reveal the earbuds. It also has a loop at the top that you can clip to your bag or jeans, which Amazon's customers described as really convenient. The case enables a relatively long battery life compared to some at the same price range, as mentioned by Tricks Tips Fix, at a total of 36 hours, with 8 hours on a single charge.
Anker Soundcore C50i clip-on earbuds
Designed for an active lifestyle, the Anker Soundcore C50i are clip-on earbuds with a FlexiClip design that's apparently made of memory titanium to adapt to any ear shape. The idea is that they will stay in place while you're running or during an intense workout. This stability, along with a comfortable fit that will allow you to wear them for hours, has been confirmed by shoppers on Amazon, where you can buy these earbuds for $39.99 instead of $69.99. They have more than 2,200 reviews on the website, with an average rating of 4.3 stars. They also have an IP55 water resistance rating, an 8-hour battery life per full charge, and a total of 28 hours with their charging case.
The Anker Soundcore C50i offers good sound quality for their price, according to customers, and you'll sound loud and clear during phone calls and video conferences, according to Scarbir. This review also appreciated the real buttons on the earbuds, as they give great feedback, as well as the Soundcore app that enables access to more features, including AI-powered live translation, and soundscapes created from more than 60 sound effects.
Baseus Bowie MC1 clip-on earbuds
The Baseus Bowie MC1, which are down to $39.99 on Amazon from their sticker price of $69.99, are another pair of clip-on earbuds, with a focus on providing a comfortable fit with their Cloud AirCushion. The earbuds also have an anti-drop design that keeps them stable, and skin-friendly silicone that prevents irritation, all of which contribute to their average score of 4.2 stars on the platform after more than 1,500 reviews.
According to Amazon's customers, these Baseus earbuds stay in place during physical activities like running and riding a bike. This was echoed by ZDNet, which also said that their volume went up high enough to drown out external noises such as a treadmill. The review also recommended turning on the Bass Boost feature and Low Latency mode in the Baseus app for clearer sound.
The Baseus Bowie MC1 last up to 8 hours per charge and up to 40 hours with their charging case. They also have an IP57 water resistance rating, and Bluetooth Multipoint that works seamlessly when switching between devices, according to shoppers.
EarFun Air Pro 4 wireless earbuds
The EarFun Air Pro 4 were described by SoundGuys as among the best earbuds that you'll be able to buy for below $100, so they're an even more tempting purchase on Amazon at their sale price of $53.16, down from their original price of $79.90. They have an average score of 4.4 stars on the retailer's website after almost 6,900 reviews, with customers providing positive feedback on how well the buds stays in their ears, and their long battery life of up to 11 hours on a single charge and up to a total of 52 hours with their charging case.
In fact, in our review of the EarFun Air Pro 4, we said that they outshine the Apple AirPods in terms of value. This isn't because these earbuds match the capabilities of the AirPods, but because for a fraction of the price, you're getting noise cancellation that does a great job in blocking external sound. You can activate the ANC and transparency modes in the EarFun Audio app, where you can also make the earbuds sound even better using its equalizer.
How we chose these budget earbuds
All of the budget earbuds that we've featured in this roundup may be purchased on Amazon for ease of access. They're all originally priced below $100, but are now on sale with at least 30% off in August 2026.
All these affordable earbuds have received an average score of 4.1 stars or higher on Amazon from at least 1,000 shoppers, as well as favorable comments from professional websites and channels. We've highlighted helpful insights from these reviews to give you a better idea of what to expect from these budget-friendly wireless earbuds.