12 Things Your GPU Can Do Besides Play Games

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What is a Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)? If you ask chip giant NVIDIA, the first GPU was the GeForce 256. A term the company coined because of a definition it created for itself. The truth, however, is that special chips designed to accelerate 3D graphics have existed for a long time. For example, the Super FX chip was built into the cartridges of games like "Star Fox" and "Doom" on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System or SNES.

Graphics cards for PC allowed players to upgrade the rendering capabilities of their computers as time went by. With games like "Quaked" driving the sales of the legendary Voodoo graphics cards, and later cards from NVIDA and AMD. While there have certainly been some major historical GPU flops, overall this technology has gone from strength to strength and NVIDIA is a multi-trillion-dollar company today because of it.

But, what really made the difference was the point where GPUs became useful for far more than video games or even 3D graphics as a whole. It turns out that the unique architecture of GPU technology makes it very good at certain things. So much so, that it could literally change the future of our civilization. If you thought the graphics card inside your PC or laptop was only good for a gaming session after work, prepare to have that assumption shattered.