The 10 Biggest GPU Flops In History

Depending on how you look at it, GPUs are one of the most important inventions in human history. What started out as a way to accelerate 3D graphics has turned into the backbone of high-performance computing. In particular, modern machine learning, which includes AI chatbots like ChatGPT, all need GPU technology to work. It's all fueled by GPUs in data centers rapidly burning through their lifespans.

But this enormous AI empire was largely funded by regular PC owners buying GPUs for work and play. If we're being honest, it was mostly play, as gaming enthusiasts were always on the hunt for higher resolutions, more realistic graphics, and smoother frame rates. Since the first 3D accelerator cards hit the market, it's been an ongoing war between GPU companies to bring the hottest graphics (sometimes literally) to market each year, and many of these companies have been casualties in the intervening time.

Making GPUs is hard, and sometimes a company releases a new model to the world, only for it to crash and burn. Sometimes so badly it can put you out of business. Deciding which GPUs qualify for inclusion in the biggest flops in history is largely a subjective process. This isn't a ranked list for that reason, and there are surely cards that you think need to be here that aren't. That said, few people could argue these chips didn't need more time in the oven.