If Your LG TV Keeps Disconnecting From The Internet, Try This

An internet connection is integral to smart TVs. Without one, you lose access to most of what the TV offers. That's why many users get frustrated when their smart TVs have slow internet speeds, a weak Wi-Fi signal, or flat-out refuse to connect to Wi-Fi. For LG TV owners, though, one of the more common LG TV problems involving internet connectivity is frequent Wi-Fi dropouts. LG TVs are known to keep disconnecting from the internet, which disrupts the viewing experience.

Thankfully, there are several fixes. The first thing to do when your LG TV suddenly disconnects from Wi-Fi is confirm whether the issue is with the TV or your home network. To start, disconnect from the Wi-Fi and connect the LG TV to your phone's hotspot. Then, watch some videos on YouTube for a couple of minutes. If the connection doesn't drop, the issue may be your home router. Try power-cycling it, updating the firmware, and calling your service provider to see whether a new router solves the problem.

If your LG TV still keeps disconnecting from your phone hotspot, the issue is likely with the TV. In that case, proceed with the following troubleshooting steps instead.