You Can Use Wired Headphones Without Losing Your Phone's Charging Port - Here's How

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One of the most divisive decisions Apple ever made when it comes to the iPhone was the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack. This is one of the features that iPhone users want back, but it's unlikely that it will ever return. Worst of all, it set a precedent that other phone manufacturers soon followed. Sony is still the holdout — its flagship Sony Xperia 1 VIII (released in June 2026) has a headphone jack.

Wired earbuds hold many advantages over their wireless counterparts, including price, reliability, and, obviously, not having to worry about battery life. Also, wired headphones are the preferred choice for audiophiles. But you don't need to sacrifice charging your phone just to get the best listening experience.

The good news is that there are plenty of USB-C-to-headphone jack adapters available, so you still have options to connect your wired earbuds and headphones to your smartphone. With some of these devices, though, there will come a time when you have to choose between draining your phone to continue listening or removing the adapter to let your phone charge, but the latter option can be disruptive. The solution is an adapter that has a pigtail for both a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB-C charging port.