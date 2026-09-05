5 Smartphones More Powerful Than The Laptop You Bought A Few Years Ago

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Smartphones have evolved a lot in recent years, and some are even more powerful than laptops released just a few years ago. That's because they now come equipped with more efficient processors, extra memory, and have also gone through some major cooling advances, which makes current models able to handle several heavy tasks. Therefore, games, high-resolution video editing, and multitasking have become something these devices can handle with more ease.

Some of this difference is evident when we compare recent smartphone processors to standard laptop specs from 2023 or even more recent years. The benchmark scores for the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen are very good, especially when compared with older processors that were used in laptops a few years ago. For example, many smartphones today come with productivity features that support external screens and power to run many apps at once, so multitasking can easily match a laptop from a few years ago, especially for working tasks.