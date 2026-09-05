Apple's First Computer In The '70s Made One Clever Design Choice

When Apple launched its first personal computer, the Apple I, PC hardware just wasn't something people had. The Apple I came as a circuit board with no power, keyboard, or monitor. However, because most people in the U.S. in 1976 had a TV, the built-in video display hardware would allow users to connect any TV with RF connections to it. This ingenious, clever design choice allowed almost anyone to use the next big thing: computers.

By designing the Apple I to function with a regular TV, it eliminated one of the major costs of purchasing a dedicated terminal or all-in-one device at the time, lowering the barrier to entry. The Apple I's slapdash design comes from Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, who oversaw the development of the machine that put the company on the map, the Apple II. Wozniak, in contrast to Apple's current leaders, was all about giving the user full control of the machine. This manifested more with the Apple II, due to the Apple I's short life.

With his plug-and-play design ethos, Wozniak opened up the world of computing to a staggering amount of people. This strategy would persist with the Apple II and be an embedded feature for most computers available on the consumer market going forward. The ZX Spectrum, Commodore 64 — which has had a lot of changes recently – and even the Amiga and Atari ST were able to connect to a TV, even well into the 1990s, when monitors had become more available.