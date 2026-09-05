New Solar Farm Designs Aren't Just For Crops, They're Helping Workers Too

Farm work is hard work. Much of it has to happen during the day because of visibility and safety concerns, and because some crops are best picked after the morning dew dries. That means hunching, squatting, pulling, reaching — again and again — for long hours in direct sunlight. It's why crop workers are more likely to die from heat stroke than the average U.S. worker. But there is relief on the horizon. A new study found that farms built underneath solar panels, a practice called agrivoltaic farming, can greatly reduce the heat workers face while picking crops.

A Princeton University-led team of scientists built a model to better understand how solar panels affect food, energy, and health. They found a dramatic drop in average perceived temperature, which is a combination of humidity, wind, activity, and sunlight. Researchers based their model on a hypothetical tomato farm using weather data from central New Jersey on a hot summer day. In an open field, the workers' perceived temperature was about 102 degrees Fahrenheit. At an agrivoltaic field, picking crops underneath a panel, the workers felt about 7 degrees cooler.

The main reason is obvious. The panels block direct sunlight. What's interesting is that the study found the ground to be cooler as well. Crops release water through transpiration. Soil releases water through evaporation. Both processes use heat to turn water into vapor, which helps cool the ground and surrounding air. Together, the shade and moisture create a cooler microclimate underneath solar panels that workers will find soothing. Given these results, it's no surprise solar farms are having an unexpected effect on the environment.