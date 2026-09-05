UGREEN's 2-In-1 Foldable Charger Is The Perfect Replacement For Apple's MagSafe Duo

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It's always sad when a legendary product is laid to rest. Today's lament is dedicated to the Apple MagSafe Duo, a 2-in-1 foldable stand that was perfect for charging your iPhone, AirPods, and other such gadgets. Unfortunately, Apple discontinued the Duo lineup over three years ago, which leaves room for a third-party titan to move in and save the day. UGREEN is a reputable manufacturer of portable power banks, cables, and adapters. As luck would have it, UGREEN also makes a phenomenal MagSafe Duo replacement.

As a matter of fact, UGREEN has an entire lineup of MagSafe-friendly products, all of which are housed under its MagFlow label. The $60 UGREEN MagFlow 2-in-1 Wireless Charger is the closest match to Apple's retired MagSafe Duo. Spec-wise, the MagFlow 2-in-1 delivers up to 25W of power to a Qi2-certified iPhone when it's mounted on the Qi2 dock. When unfolded, you can wirelessly charge an AirPods case (at up to 5W) alongside your phone, and there's even a 5W USB-C port.

Other noteworthy features include UGREEN's ThermalGuard system — which monitors the device temperature 200 times per second — and eight layers of device MagFlow protection, including protection against overcurrent, static electricity, and short-circuiting. The 2-in-1 has a rating of 3.8 on Amazon, based on over 1,500 reviews. Should you want to charge your Apple Watch at the same time, there's also the $140 MagFlow Duo 3-in-1 Wireless Charger.