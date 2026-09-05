UGREEN's 2-In-1 Foldable Charger Is The Perfect Replacement For Apple's MagSafe Duo
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It's always sad when a legendary product is laid to rest. Today's lament is dedicated to the Apple MagSafe Duo, a 2-in-1 foldable stand that was perfect for charging your iPhone, AirPods, and other such gadgets. Unfortunately, Apple discontinued the Duo lineup over three years ago, which leaves room for a third-party titan to move in and save the day. UGREEN is a reputable manufacturer of portable power banks, cables, and adapters. As luck would have it, UGREEN also makes a phenomenal MagSafe Duo replacement.
As a matter of fact, UGREEN has an entire lineup of MagSafe-friendly products, all of which are housed under its MagFlow label. The $60 UGREEN MagFlow 2-in-1 Wireless Charger is the closest match to Apple's retired MagSafe Duo. Spec-wise, the MagFlow 2-in-1 delivers up to 25W of power to a Qi2-certified iPhone when it's mounted on the Qi2 dock. When unfolded, you can wirelessly charge an AirPods case (at up to 5W) alongside your phone, and there's even a 5W USB-C port.
Other noteworthy features include UGREEN's ThermalGuard system — which monitors the device temperature 200 times per second — and eight layers of device MagFlow protection, including protection against overcurrent, static electricity, and short-circuiting. The 2-in-1 has a rating of 3.8 on Amazon, based on over 1,500 reviews. Should you want to charge your Apple Watch at the same time, there's also the $140 MagFlow Duo 3-in-1 Wireless Charger.
The Apple MagSafe Duo may be a figment of the past, but brands like UGREEN and Anker are determined to keep the tech around
UGREEN isn't the only player in town when it comes to foldaway, 2-in-1 stands that are tailor-made for charging Apple products. Here at BGR, we often cover the mobile-friendly accessories that Anker regularly puts out. One such device is the $110 Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station, a 3-in-1 solution that'll charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and one other item. It's not as powerful as UGREEN's 3-in-1 (the Anker tops out at 15W), but it's just as portable and is available in two colorways: Shell White and Black Stone.
Another solid alternative is the $100 Belkin UltraCharge 3-in-1 Magnetic Charger. Topping out at 25W, the charger has a foldaway design that makes it easy to travel with. Belkin even includes a proper heat dissipation system, referred to as ChillBoost (the Anker MagGo has a version of this, too). Plus, you can get the UltraCharge in either black, white, or blue. Visuals matter, folks, and the last thing you want is for your go-to Apple charger to look like a misfit atop your desk.
One of the only drawbacks of the 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging solutions we've discussed is the fact that other mobile devices, apart from iPhones, won't receive the same kind of wattage. If you want high-power charging for every USB device you own, you'll be much better off investing in a solid-state battery power bank.