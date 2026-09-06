How Long Will The Xbox Series X Be Supported?

Much has been made about Microsoft's next console, codenamed "Project Helix," but with an estimated retail price of $1,000 or more, most people won't be in a hurry to get one. Instead of spending this much during a time of unprecedented price hikes, many gamers are sticking with their existing hardware. However, this is only a temporary solution since eventually, every console stops receiving updates and support.

Thankfully, there's still time before this happens to newer Xbox consoles. Microsoft has committed to releasing security updates for the Xbox Series X and Series S until at least November 10, 2028. That's exactly eight years to the day since these consoles were released, though if support truly ends then, those consoles will have had the second-shortest lifespan of the last two console generations (after the original Wii, which lasted just 7.5 years).

This would represent a significant change, and one that puts Microsoft at odds with its competitors. The Xbox 360 was supported for nearly two decades and its rival, the PlayStation 4, only started removing some functionality in 2026. Nintendo, meanwhile, seems happy to keep updating the original Switch console, which released in 2016, in the short-term.