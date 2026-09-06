Pennsylvania Farmer Turns Down Nearly $16 Million Offer From Data Center Developers

Data centers take up a lot of real estate, and developers are getting it — either by kicking people out of their homes using eminent domain or buying up farmland in rural areas. But as government officials push for continued development of data centers across the U.S., many residents are pushing back in an effort to prevent these gigantic water-sucking, energy-devouring buildings from popping up in their communities. One farmer in Pennsylvania showed how far he'd go, monetarily, to push back.

Mervin Raudabaugh evidently rejected an offer of around $15.7 million to develop an AI data center on his 261-acre property. That astronomical amount of money — which equates to about $60,000 per acre — would have seen his land used to construct a massive facility housing computers, technology, and devices all built to power AI. Raudabaugh declined the offer, but he took a deal with a voter-backed preservation program worth $1.9 million. This deal — worth closer to $7,200 per acre — creates a conservation easement on Raudabaugh's land that prevents future development for commercial, industrial, or residential purposes. He still owns the land and can sell it in the future, but it can't be used for anything other than agriculture.