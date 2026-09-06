Use Your Old Tablet As A Dedicated Kitchen Display – Here's How

The first thing you need to do to make a kitchen display out of an old tablet is to choose the apps and websites you want to access from the tablet. Of course, on top of that list are your recipes. You can go with either recipe apps, recipe websites, or both. Install your apps of choice and list down all the websites you often visit.

Other than recipes, a functional kitchen display also supports features like unit conversion, timers, grocery lists, and music streaming. For unit conversion, you can go with the KitchenConvert website. It has a clean and straightforward interface that's easy to navigate.

For the timers, MultiTimer is a solid option. This app comes with an interactive home screen widget that lets you start and pause multiple timers without opening the app. It even includes the timer's name on the home screen, with its custom color and icon to avoid confusion. MultiTimer is conveniently available on both Android (at least Android 8) and iPadOS (at least iPadOS 16).

For noting down your grocery list, you can try Write Now for Android tablets. Its home screen widget shows you one specific note, and tapping on it will open a floating notepad right on the home screen. You can then easily jot down your pantry items from this floating notepad. On iPads, Apple Notes has one of the best iPad widgets to try. The downside is its home screen widget isn't editable and simply serves as a shortcut that opens the app for editing.

For music streaming, there's always Spotify. It works on old Android tablets updated to just Android 7. But on iPads, you'd need iPadOS 16.1 or later to run Spotify, so make sure to check if your model is still supported.