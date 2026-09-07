5 Free Apps You Need To Install To Get The Most Out Of Your AirPods

Jumping rope is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to get exercise in. If you're into this workout and want a better sense of your progress each session, Jumpee is one of the essential fitness apps you should install. Jumpee uses the motion sensor in supported AirPods (AirPods Pro models, AirPods 3 and later, and AirPods Max) to automatically keep track of your number of jumps. It also records how long your jumping rope session is, how many jumps you did per minute, and how many calories you burned. You'll see all this data on your phone during the workout.

Other than the on-screen data, Jumpee also gives you audio cues about your progress through your AirPods. You can set the app to beep for every jump you do and tell you the current count every ten, 20, or 100 jumps. The app settings also include a volume slider, so you can customize how loud the audio cues are.

In our tests with AirPods Pro 3, Jumpee counted pretty accurately. You don't really need to jump too high for it to register on the app. The AirPods are sensitive enough to count just the regular jumps. Another plus is that Jumpee works even with a single AirPod in, and it lets you listen to YouTube Music, Spotify, or your preferred music streaming platform while you work out.

Jumpee is a free iOS app. But on the downside, it continuously shows ads on screen. You'll also be prompted to watch an ad to save your workout data after every session. If you want to use the app ad-free, you'll need to subscribe to either the monthly or yearly plan.