9 Essential Fitness Apps You Need To Install In 2026

Staying fit requirea effort, but apps on your devices can able to help you with this journey. Installed on your smartphone or wearable device, apps can deliver different benefits. When combined with gadgets for the gym, you're already on your way to an environment that's focused on improving your health and fitness.

We've identified nine essential fitness app types you should install. These include apps that can give proper guidance for your workouts, suggest exercises that will target specific parts of your body or push you towards certain goals, and analyze your health metrics to show your progress. Some of these apps are completely free, others have features locked behind paywalls, and there are those that require subscriptions to unlock their features.

For each type of fitness app, we've provided some examples that you can download on Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store. They've received a solid average score and at least 10,000 ratings from one or both of these platforms, which ensures that they deliver on their promises. We explain our methods for choosing at the end.