MSI Crosshair A16 HX E8WGK Review: A Gaming Laptop That Nails Everything But The Price

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If you're looking to get the most out of gaming and graphically intense productivity tasks on the go, then you're probably in the market for a gaming laptop like the MSI Crosshair A16 HX E8WGK-009US ($2,699). Despite the impressive capabilities of phones and the rise of handheld PC gaming devices such as the Steam Deck, you still can't fully replace a laptop when it comes to being an absolute powerhouse thanks to its relatively large display and keyboard. This is also true for productivity on the go; for as much as other devices are capable, typing up a review like this or putting together a long, complex video for YouTube aren't tasks to which your smartphone is well-suited.

The MSI Crosshair A16 HX contains a list of specs to catch any gamer's eye, and in a world where the components to build such a device are both difficult to come by and painfully expensive to purchase, buying them all in one convenient chassis is highly compelling. However, this laptop does command a particularly high price, so it remains to be seen whether or not it does manage to deliver the sort of experience you expect from such a device at this price point.