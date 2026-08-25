SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite Review: Exceptional Sound For Unlimited Budgets

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Sometimes what you're looking for is just the best of the best, and at least on paper, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite ($599.99) sure looks like a contender for that lofty position in the gaming headset space. Just to get it out of the way right now, most people don't need to spend anywhere close to what the Nova Elite goes for to get a great gaming headset, but need and want are two very different things. For those with deep pockets, the Nova Elite is definitely going to be an alluring option.

While this headset is packed with numerous features and impressive components, such as active noise cancellation, a wireless control hub, and carbon drivers, it's the battery which is most intriguing. Unlike most headsets, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite features hot-swappable, removeable batteries, meaning that the Nova Elite need never be plugged in to charge, and that this wireless headset could essentially be used indefinitely without interruption.

More importantly, here is a wireless gaming headset that has user-replaceable batteries, something that's sadly rare in the modern tech space, and it's exciting to find it in a gaming headset. However, the question is that even with such great features, can the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite justify its sky-high price point?