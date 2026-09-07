Why Is Lenovo Not Banned In The USA, But Other Chinese Tech Brands Are?

In the current political and tech landscape, it is sometimes questioned how the Chinese company Lenovo manages to evade much of the scrutiny from U.S. officials that we've seen in recent times. The company, which owns Motorola, the ThinkPad brand, and acquired IBM's server business, has remained mostly out of the firing line, as it doesn't provide much in the way of critical systems. Maybe businesses using Lenovo servers would count as critical, but the company doesn't have much of a presence at the federal level, as was the case with Huawei.

When Huawei was banned in the U.S. in 2018, the primary reason was that it, along with ZTE, was becoming critical to the various systems its technology was being implemented in — in particular, telecommunications systems. The government claimed that there were fears of sabotage to U.S. networks. The ban came after years of scrutiny against Huawei, with it even being placed on the 2012 House report as a security threat. Meanwhile, Lenovo is selling to consumers and businesses, but isn't supplying critical infrastructure used by the federal government.

Back in 2016, under the Obama administration, Pentagon staff members were warned against using Lenovo products within the government. An internal report at the time expressed concern that Lenovo was planning to buy into various companies in the U.S. to gain access to homeland secrets and Defense Department-related information. A congressional report a few years prior to that also claimed that Lenovo laptops were "beaconing," or sending data back to a home base. This was after the State Department opted in 2006 to stop using Lenovo devices on government networks over apparent Chinese government ties.