Why Is Lenovo Not Banned In The USA, But Other Chinese Tech Brands Are?
In the current political and tech landscape, it is sometimes questioned how the Chinese company Lenovo manages to evade much of the scrutiny from U.S. officials that we've seen in recent times. The company, which owns Motorola, the ThinkPad brand, and acquired IBM's server business, has remained mostly out of the firing line, as it doesn't provide much in the way of critical systems. Maybe businesses using Lenovo servers would count as critical, but the company doesn't have much of a presence at the federal level, as was the case with Huawei.
When Huawei was banned in the U.S. in 2018, the primary reason was that it, along with ZTE, was becoming critical to the various systems its technology was being implemented in — in particular, telecommunications systems. The government claimed that there were fears of sabotage to U.S. networks. The ban came after years of scrutiny against Huawei, with it even being placed on the 2012 House report as a security threat. Meanwhile, Lenovo is selling to consumers and businesses, but isn't supplying critical infrastructure used by the federal government.
Back in 2016, under the Obama administration, Pentagon staff members were warned against using Lenovo products within the government. An internal report at the time expressed concern that Lenovo was planning to buy into various companies in the U.S. to gain access to homeland secrets and Defense Department-related information. A congressional report a few years prior to that also claimed that Lenovo laptops were "beaconing," or sending data back to a home base. This was after the State Department opted in 2006 to stop using Lenovo devices on government networks over apparent Chinese government ties.
Millions have been spent on Lenovo products despite government pushback
None of the warnings or directives discussed above stopped what is now known as the Department of War from buying and using Lenovo devices in 2025. According to data from USAspending.gov, $154,880 was spent on eight "High-Performance Workstations" from Lenovo, and $5,657.98 was spent on a Lenovo P16 G2 for the Defense Logistics Agency, detailed as "Marine Lifesaving and Diving Equipment."
The Department of State has also spent $10,578 on 10 Lenovo-branded "replacement" laptops "for [international] operations." These are being used in Costa Rica. The nationalist and far-right Trump-aligned group, America First Policy Institute, caused a stink about this in a November 2025 article. It links to various bits of tech being purchased and used by government agencies that are directly linked back to China.
However, the government's habit of buying Lenovo equipment includes the Biden administration as well. In 2022, $17 million was spent on "Lenovo ThinkPad P50," presumably in a mass upgrade for staff. Maybe they should get to know who is owned by Chinese companies now. In North Carolina, Lenovo currently has the naming rights for the arena where the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes play, dubbed the Lenovo Center, after taking over from PNC in 2024.